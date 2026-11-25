Prince William’s latest Royal engagement has sparked a fresh debate about King Charles’ health and abdication.
In a historic Royal first on Tuesday, November 24, The Prince of Wales met with UK’s serving Prime Minister, Andy Burnham at 10 Downing Street.
The meeting also marked first by a senior royal since 2012 – when the late Queen Elizabeth met with David Cameron.
Although William’s meeting with the serving PM was part of the long-standing tradition, it has sparked a fresh debate about Charles’ health and his future as the King of England.
Palace sources are claiming that this could be an official beginning of a “trial run” for William to take on some major responsibilities from his father amid monarch’s ongoing cancer treatment.
“This historic meeting has understandably set off a wave of concerns about the King’s health, but Charles is in good health and recovering well from a challenging Caribbean tour,” an insider told New Idea magazine.
They continued, “What has changed is a new strategy in the new year for William to start tackling the intense side of being a monarch and leave Charles to cut ribbons and dole out advice from the comfort of his garden.”