King Carl Gustaf has hosted a special annual dinner at Kungl. The Castle.
To mark His Majesty’s 40th anniversary on Swedish throne, he thrown a gala dinner in Stockholm, attended by the Royal Family’s members and the guests, who were reportedly nominated by the 21 governors.
Now on Wednesday, November 25th, the 80-year-old monarch’s office shared the new message with exclusive glimpses from yesterday’s big event.
"All the counties of the kingdom were represented when the King and Queen yesterday invited to 'Sweden Dinner' at Kungl. The Castle," the royal statement added.
They continued revealing the guests at the Palace, stating, "The guests - nominated by the 21 governors - had all been selected for their significant efforts on the local or national level."
"Lisa Berg from the underwater rugby association Bottenskraparna, Gotland county. Swedish dinner in the White Sea at Kungl. The Castle," they concluded.
Crown Princess Victoria sparks backlash
As the new pictures made it to the Gram, netizens criticized Crown Princess Victoria over her bad choice of jewellery for a major royal event.
One user trolled, "This giant necklace and the earrings of the Crown Princess look like fashion jewelry. She has beautiful jewels. Why does she have to wear fake jewelry on such a festive occasion? I don't understand."
"Double Necklace??" another bashed.
While a third added, "Princess Victoria style pretty bad."
Why Princess Madeleine did not attend the royal event?
This update came after King Carl Gustaf mentioned every guest, who attended the special celebrations, except his youngest daughter, Princess Madeleine, Duchess of Hälsingland and Gästrikland.
Reportedly, the youngest child of King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia skipped the mega celebrations after she caught a winter cold.
However, her husband, Christopher O'Neill, also withdrew at the last minute due to her wife's health.
Apart from her health crisis, Princess Madeleine is also distant from the public eye, as she previously expressed her hesitation in attending major royal events in her old interviews.
So far, neither King Carl Gustaf nor Princess Madeleine has addressed why Her Royal Highness has not attended the royal event.