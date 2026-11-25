Buckingham Palace highlighted Queen Camilla's efforts for the victims of gender-based violence as it marks the start of the UN's 16 Days of Activism.
On Wednesday, November 25, the official Instagram of the royal family shared a carousel of clicks from Camilla's several engagements throughout the year, including a February meeting with Gisèle Pelicot, the French rape survivor.
The post also shared Camilla's work as the president of Women of the World (WOW) and her meeting with the Catholic sisters at Clarence House.
"During 16 Days of Activism, we thank all those supporting survivors of gender-based violence. Your commitment to ensuring survivors are seen, heard and recognised helps challenge stigma, drive change and build a safer future for all," read the post.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's troubles
The heartfelt post came a day after a UK court found that King Charles' brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, received £750,000 from a Turkish heiress in 2019.
Nebahat Isbilen claimed that her former business adviser, Selman Turk, misappropriated £38 million of her assets, including a payment to the then-Duke of York, which she believed was for help with her passport.
Turk has rejected the allegations, saying the 81-year-old Isbilen knew the money was actually being paid in the hope that Andrew could help her husband, a politician who is in prison in Turkey.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor repaid the £750,000 and is expected to give evidence to the High Court in December. He is not accused of any wrongdoing.