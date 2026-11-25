Hayden Panettiere has left behind an estate worth over $6 million to her 11-year-old daughter Kaya.
According to court documents, the actress' estate is valued at $6,232,119, comprising $5,208,519 in personal property and $1,023,600 in real estate.
Kaya, whom Panettiere shared with her former fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, is the sole heir to her mother's estate.
About Hayden Panettiere's death
Panettiere died at the age of 36 on August 16 without leaving a will.
The Greenville Police Department determined that she died from the toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol, and quetiapine, and ruled her death accidental.
Klitschko has asked Los Angeles court to appoint tax and financial adviser Melissa Moskal Bencivenga to oversee its administration in a petition filed on November 18.
The 50-year-old approached the court in September, seeking temporary guardianship of Kaya's inheritance after claiming that people outside the family had accessed Panettiere's property and that some of her belongings, including jewellery, had gone missing.
In a subsequent filing, he claimed that some of the jewellery had been taken to a pawn shop by a person previously associated with the actor, and asked the court to authorise law enforcement to help recover the items.
The former heavyweight boxing champion was previously granted temporary guardianship of the estate in October, allowing him to protect his daughter's financial interests while she remains a minor.
About Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko romance
Panettiere and Klitschko began dating in 2009, and amid an on-and-off relationship, the pair got engaged in 2013 and welcomed Kaya in December 2014.
The couple called off their engagement in August 2018, with Kaya subsequently moving to Ukraine to live with her father, who was granted full custody.
In a 2022 appearance on Red Table Talk, Panettire described signing the custody papers as "the most heartbreaking thing I’ve ever had to do in my life".