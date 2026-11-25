Justin Bieber has stuck by his wife, Hailey Bieber, as she turned 30th!
On Tuesday, November 24th, the Rhode Skin founder dropped a birthday carousel on her Instagram account, sharing her celebration’s glimpse with her 5.8 million fans following on her social media platform.
Hailey wrote "30" alongside several red heart emojis, expressing how she marked her big day with the person who matters most to her.
The businesswoman kicked off her post with a stunning photo of herself, flaunting her abs while soaking in the sun on a yacht.
In another frame, the couple is all smiles as Justin is seen holding Hailey from behind as the fireworks spark in the air.
The next snap shows the two enjoying their PDA-filled date night, as they pictured grabbing drinks.
Hailey’s birthday post concluded with an adorable red cake, which was engraved with a giant 30 and a “happy birthday” candle.
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner attended Hailey Bieber's birthday
Apart from Hailey and Justin, as per the photos obtained by Duexmoi, the skincare guru’s best friends, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, also attended her yacht-themed birthday party.
The two sisters were spotted on a beach heading towards the yacht.
Later, Hailey also posted snaps alongside Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner on her Instagram stories.
However, Justin and Hailey Bieber's only son, Jack Blues Bieber, was not seen with his parents.
For the unversed, the couple has been married for nearly for eight years, and have welcomed their only son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.