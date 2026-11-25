Former England footballer Raheem Sterling has avoided jail after admitting dangerously driving his Lamborghini while inhaling from a balloon on a motorway during rush hour before crashing into a metal gate.
According to ESPN, the 31-year-old gave no reaction as he was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court for dangerous driving and possessing nitrous oxide on May 28.
He was also ordered to complete 100 hours unpaid work and was banned from driving for 24 months.
A driver who called police said he was "shocked" by what he saw, and another said she had "genuine concerns the driver might kill someone," a court previously heard.
Police bodyworn footage of Sterling's arrest at 9:15 a.m. shows him in the crashed car with two canisters on his lap as the officer tells him, "You can put that down mate."
Sterling pleaded guilty in September to driving a Lamborghini Urus dangerously on the M25, the M3, the A327 and Minley Road in Surrey.
He also admitted possession of six nitrous oxide canisters for wrongful inhalation, a class C drug, and failing to provide a specimen.
During the September hearing at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court, prosecutor Simon Jones said a number of calls were made between 7:45 a.m. and 8:52 a.m. about a black sports car and the manner it was being driven.