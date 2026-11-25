Queen Mary of Denmark has kicked off four-day historical visit to Colombia with a major royal milestone.
The 54-year-old Danish royal member travelled solo for her annual overseas trip without her husband, King Frederik X.
On Wednesday, November 25th, the Danish Palace shared the update on Her Majesty's visit, as this trip marked 60 years since the last Danish royal visit to the country.
It's thought to be the first time in history that a Danish Queen has visited Colombia.
Mary looked glamorous in a tweed high-waisted skirt from Dolce and Gabbana, paired with a black top from Red Valentino, before changing into a Saloni evening dress for a reception at Bogotá's botanical garden in the evening.
Queen Mary's powerful speech
In her powerful speech, she said, "My deepest condolences go to their families and to all whose lives and homes have been affected by the devastation caused by the earthquake."
The visit is intended to strengthen bilateral relations between Denmark and Colombia, covering the green agenda and Danish business interests in areas such as health.
Notably, the trip will also demonstrate Denmark's support for reconstruction following a powerful earthquake in August, with Mary set to meet victims in Cali, Colombia's third most populous city.
The magnitude reached 7.4, making it Colombia's strongest earthquake in the 21st century.
The "worst" earthquake in Colombia's history depends on whether you measure by magnitude or death toll: the 1906 Ecuador-Colombia earthquake had the highest magnitude (around 8.8), while the 1868 earthquake caused the highest estimated fatalities (around 70,000).