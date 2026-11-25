Football game EA Sports FC will feature the digitally recreated voice of the late commentator John Motson, Electronic Arts has exclusively told the BBC.
Motson, who died in 2023, was the main commentator for BBC Sport for decades - and performed the same role for the video game series during the 90s and 00s.
It is the first time the hit series, formerly known as Fifa, has featured a deceased commentator.
With the permission of his widow and his son, Motson's voice has been synthesised using a combination of old recording sessions and generative AI. It will become available in FC 27 on 26 November.
The legendary commentator died aged 77 in February 2023 - several months after the launch of ChatGPT and the massive growth of AI it set in train.
Fred Motson told the BBC it "means an awful lot" to have his dad's voice in EA Sports FC once again.
"I grew up with Fifa," he said. "I always used to tell my parents that I needed the latest console for Christmas because otherwise dad couldn't see how the game worked."
Electronic Arts, which was bought for $55bn (£42bn) in August, told the BBC it paid Motson's family for the rights to use his likeness and recreate his voice, but would not disclose the financial terms of the deal.
John Motson was the first commentator for the series, appearing on games from Fifa 96 up to Fifa 2005. He later made a brief cameo in Fifa 19.
"While he completely understood when they went in a different direction, I think he really missed it after he left the game and it felt like a bit of an end of an era," his son said.
EA told the BBC the studio would not have included Motson in the game unless they had permission from his family.