King Charles III has seemingly spoken out amid intensifying abdication rumours.
On Wednesday, November 25th, His Majesty's office re-shared the post of Holocaust UK after one of the legendary survivors, Kitty Hart, died at the age of 99, days before her 100th birthday.
Under the post, the Buckingham Palace's aides wrote on behalf of the British monarch, who recently turned 78 on November 14th, 2026.
The royal statement reads, "The King had the honour of meeting Kitty – a pioneer in Holocaust education – on Holocaust Memorial Day earlier this year. Her legacy will be felt for many generations to come."
Prince William's historical move
This update came after Prince William’s surprise high-stakes meeting with the Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, at 10 Downing Street.
On Tuesday, November 24th, the Prince of Wales, who is currently second in line of succession, received the invitation a night before his visit to the politician.
The meeting sparked the buzz due to the historical moment, as before William, late Queen Elizabeth Diana, was the only British Royal Family’s member who visited the 10 Downing Street.
Is King Charles planning abdication next year?
As King Charles nominated his eldest son for the meeting, speculation emerged that His Majesty deliberately nominated his son as he might be abdicated from the British throne next year.
In the wake of his growing health crisis due to cancer, an insider recently revealed that the monarch is "much sicker than the palace lets on."
It also revealed the King's recent nine-day tour of the Caribbean had taken a toll on the monarch, and his health "took a turn for the worse" since his return to the UK, the tipster shared with Radar Online.
"King Charles is going to step down. He's going to abdicate," the Palace aide revealed.
Well, the King and the royal family have yet to address these ongoing abdication speculations.