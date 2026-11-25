Scuderia Ferrari principal Frederic Vasseur has publicly stated he would reconsider his decision to recruit Lewis Hamilton if given the chance, following a dramatic collision between the two drivers during the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The incident marked the second time in recent weeks that the teammates failed to adhere to a verbal agreement brokered by the team boss to ensure safer racing conduct.
The race in Sin City saw Charles Leclerc make a hopeful move that resulted in turning around Lewis Hamilton, leading to immediate contact and mutual complaints between the pair.
This collision violated a three-point agreement mediated by Vasseur after the previous incident in Mexico, which was designed to guarantee mutual respect and obedience to team orders.
The breach of this unwritten code has intensified scrutiny on the leadership within the Maranello-based team.
In the immediate aftermath of the race, Vasseur issued an icy message to Leclerc via team radio, demanding to see him personally before he was allowed to attend any media obligations or engineering duties.
The team principal admitted that managing the dynamic between the seven-time world champion and the Monegasque star has become increasingly difficult, prompting him to question the wisdom of the driver lineup.