Tennis icon Chris Evert has spent much of the past five years in treatment for ovarian cancer, and Billie Jean King is watching her friend's third bout with it closely.
According to Sportskeeda, King opened up about her longtime friend's battle with cancer in an interview with People.
She described what the disease has cost Evert and her family, including the death of Evert's younger sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, in February 2020.
King told PEOPLE, “She’s been through hell and back with this cancer, and of course her sister, Jeanie, died, and I think basically her death helped Chris survive, because the doctor called Chris quite a while ago, obviously, and said, ‘You better get tested for the BRCA gene.’”
Evert learned she carried a BRCA1 gene mutation after her sister's death, and King said other family members carry it too.
"And she does have it. A lot of the family members have it, so it's really a rough go, and I just hope she's okay," King added. "I know she loves her grandkids and all that, so it's a hard one. Because she lost Jeanie. I mean, it's been tough," she added.
Chris Evert announced on June 25 that scans had shown the cancer had returned. She had surgery that month, began chemotherapy and stepped away from her broadcasting work for ESPN and the BBC, missing Wimbledon and the US Open.
Evert was diagnosed for the first time in December 2021, at stage IC, during a preventive hysterectomy. She revealed she was cancer-free in January 2023, but learned that December that it had returned, and was cancer-free again by July 2024.