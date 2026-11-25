Jude Bellingham has earned praise after he insisted a female reporter was able to finish asking her questions in the mixed zone after being interrupted.
According to Daily Mail, the Real Madrid star spoke to media post-match after scoring the “best goal of my life” in Real Madrid's 5-1 victory over PSV in the Champions League on Tuesday, November 24.
The England star had collected a loose ball from around 25 yards outside the box, initially controlling it with his left foot, before flicking it up with his right foot and volleying it with the outside of that boot into the far corner of the PSV goal.
Bellingham's stunning strike meant he was unsurprisingly in-demand post-match, with reporters eager to get his assessment of his goal.
BBC reporter Elizabeth Conway had asked Bellingham in the mixed zone what had gone through his mind when he scored with his sensational effort.
Bellingham said, “Yeah, I was a bit surprised honestly. I knew I could control the ball and get it into my grasp, but normally from there I am looking to see who's on as an option to play through.”
“It popped up nicely and I thought, you know, I am just going to hit it. It was a nice goal and important for the team being the second goal and gave us control,” he continued.
Conway looked to follow-up with a second question but was interrupted by a male reporter, leading to Bellingham intervening.
“Sorry, she's got one more,” Bellingham said, while pointing to Conway to encourage her to continue her question.
When asked by Conway whether he feels like he is in the form of his life for club and country, Bellingham added, “My mentality is based more around just focusing on the next game, I think you are only as good as your next one. Your last one doesn't really matter.”
Conway later shared the exchange on social media, writing, “Just Jude waiting for me to finish my questions,” adding a handshake emoji while fans were quick to praise Bellingham for his “classy” moment.