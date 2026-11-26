LeBron James has left Father Time dumbfounded again.
According to Basket News, the 41-year-old superstar continues to be an ageless wonder, powering the Philadelphia 76ers to a 111–104 NBA Cup victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, November 25.
James delivered an epic triple-double with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists across 35 minutes to dominate the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Heat and snap their seven-game win streak.
After Joel Embiid did not play and Jaylen Brown left early due to another hamstring injury, James turned back the hands of time and delivered a classic performance.
Following his epic masterclass in leading the Philadelphia 76ers' win over the Miami Heat, milestones were added to LeBron James' long list of records again.
With 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists, he became the 13th player in NBA history to record a triple-double for four different teams.
He also broke his own record as the oldest player to achieve the feat and recorded his fourth triple-double at age 41 or older, a mark no other player in NBA history has reached.
During the post-game interview, LeBron James seemed very secure while praising Giannis Antetokounmpo.
He stated, “You can only do so much vs Giannis, obviously he's going to attack you downhill but we just tried to keep bodies in front of him. Give him extra bodies, give him extra help.”
James even credited his teammates for the win adding, “We just all just try to like be of help behind them, communicate and load into the ball…Giannis is great so he's going to do what he does, you can never stop a great player."
Improving to 15-4 that solidifies their place atop the Eastern Conference standings, James will lead the 76ers again on Friday's NBA Cup game against the Pacers.