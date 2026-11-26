Prince William and Kate Middleton may still be wary of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - but they have a soft corner for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Just days after reportedly excluding Harry and Meghan from her annual Carol service - Together at Christmas concert's guest list, sources are claiming that Kate and William are holding discussions about Archie and Lili's Royal future.
Since returning to the UK in August this year - six years after their shocking exit in 2020, Harry and Meghan haven't met anyone from the Royal Family as of now.
However, Kate and William are already considering to include Harry and Meghan's kids, in the future of the monarchy, under The Prince and Princess of Wales' reign.
An insider told Closer magazine, "The royals are adamant that Harry and Meghan should remain on the sidelines, but Kate had the idea that Archie and Lilibet could play a part in royal life when they turn 18."
They continued, "It’s believed that Harry and Meghan might be more willing to toe the line if a future is mapped out for their children within the family."
"William, Kate and Charles have had meetings with senior aides to discuss it – including looking at the constitutional implications and how it could work," added the source.