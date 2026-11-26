Trinity Rodman has said it is “reset time” in her first public post since her split with tennis star Ben Shelton.
Daily Mail earlier this week reported that Shelton and the soccer sensation have broken up after almost two years together.
They began dating around March 2025, frequently supporting one another at their various events, but have recently decided to call time on their relationship amid conflicting work schedules and constant travel.
Neither Shelton nor Rodman has addressed the split directly but, on Wednesday, the Washington Spirit star posted an Instagram story from aboard a plane.
“Trusting the process,” she wrote alongside a glum selfie. “Reset time.”
Later on Wednesday, November 25, Shelton posted a selection of photos from his life away from the court.
Rodman did not feature in any of the pictures but it's believed the couple remain close, despite their split.
The sporting couple were frequently forced to maintain their romance over long distance, with the tennis star jetting around the globe on the ATP Tour and Rodman playing in the NWSL and for the USWNT.
Hours after their breakup was confirmed, Rodman was ruled out of the CONCACAF W Championship tournament, which serves as qualifying for next summer's Women's World Cup.
The Spirit star suffered a minor shoulder injury in the opening minutes of the Washington Spirit's loss to the Kansas City Current in the NWSL championship game on Saturday.
US coach Emma Hayes replaced Rodman on the 23-player roster for the tournament with forward Jaedyn Shaw, who has made 37 appearances for the national team with 10 goals.
The same night that Rodman, 24, and the Washington Spirit lost the NWSL final, Shelton suffered defeat in the semifinals of the ATP Finals, losing 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-1) to Carlos Alcaraz in Turin, Italy.