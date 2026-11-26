Kate Middleton’s brother James has joined forces with King Charles and Meghan Markle is believed to have been “particularly” affected by it.
On Wednesday, November 25, it was officially announced that James’ own dog food company, James & Ella has joined forces with King’s Highgrove Estate to create 100% natural pet nibbles.
Per the announcement – which came nearly a month after Meghan launched her own pet “plush squeak toy”, the frozen dried dog food is being sold under the Highgrove X James & Ella label.
Now sources close to the Duchess of Sussex are claiming that she and her husband, Prince Harry have been taken “aback” by King’s new business venture with James.
“She’s not piling in on James or wishing him any ill will, since he’s obviously a thoroughly decent person who’s only taking advantage of something that’s presumably been offered to him,” an insider told Woman’s Day.
The source also clarified that as the collaboration was for a good cause there were no “sour grapes”.
However, “What’s bothering her and Harry is the glaring irony that the King is willing to enter these types of charitable partnerships with other members of the family and totally shun them like they don’t exist.”
Moreover, “The timing of this announcement, right after she just launched her own pet product online, also feels so savage.”
“She’s trying not to let it upset her too much but it’s definitely touched a major nerve,” added the source.