Stewards and Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur placed the blame for the Scuderia’s latest intra-team collision on Charles Leclerc.
Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher, however, believes the real power play at Maranello is coming from the other side of the garage.
Speaking on Sky Sports Germany’s Backstage Boxengasse podcast, as reported by German outlet sport.de, the 51-year-old analyst delivered a blunt verdict on the escalating friction between Lewis Hamilton and Leclerc following their late Turn 7 tangle at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
"Lewis Hamilton is completely showing up Charles Leclerc," Schumacher said. "He wants to seize number one power by any means necessary. He wants Leclerc to take a hit - he wants to mentally destroy him."
On paper, Las Vegas looked cut-and-dried. Leclerc lunged down Hamilton’s inside at Turn 7, clipped his team-mate into a spin, and took a 10-second time penalty that dropped him to 10th while Hamilton recovered to seventh, prompting Vasseur to summon the Monegasque driver immediately afterwards.
While Schumacher agreed that Leclerc committed the main mistake, he argued Hamilton played a calculated role in letting the contact happen.
"Upon closer inspection, you can see that Hamilton did not give way and pretended not to have noticed Leclerc," Schumacher said. "I assume that was intentional, because the race was already over for him."
Schumacher also saw echoes of Hamilton’s Mercedes championship battles with Nico Rosberg, known in Germany as the "Star Wars" era, which boiled over into collisions at Spa in 2014 and again in Spain and Austria in 2016.