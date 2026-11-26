Prince William and Princess Kate's country home, Anmer Hall, was targeted by burglars earlier this week.
Following the shocking security breach, two men were arrested and taken in connection to the burglary at the royal family’s Sandringham estate.
What was stolen from the Prince and Princess of Wales?
The men were reportedly accused of stealing six pairs of cufflinks, including a pair described as "the Duke of Edinburgh cufflinks", and clocks from the property. The exact value of these items remains unknown.
Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, charged with entering a dwelling with intent to steal, as well as trespassing on a protected site.
The pair allegedly scaled a drainpipe to enter a dressing room, taking the items from there. However, motion sensors alerted security, and they were caught. Neither defendant entered a plea, and both men have been remanded in custody.
The 10-bedroom property, located on King Charles' royal estate, was gifted to the Prince and Princess of Wales by the late Queen Elizabeth II following their 2011 wedding.
Royal Family under 'red alert' after break-in
Moreover, it has been reported that following the break-in, the entire Royal Family has been placed under "red alert", as the firm undergoes an urgent overhaul of security arrangements.
"Although William, Catherine and their children were not at home, that does not make the incident any less alarming. Nobody responsible for protecting the royal family can afford to dismiss this as an isolated scare," a palace source noted.