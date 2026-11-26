Boxing ans who bagged a ticket to Tyson Fury’s showdown with Anthony Joshua will be able to buy booze in the stands until 1am.
According to Sports Bible, alcohol rules for the Fury and Joshua superfight have been confirmed by Cardiff Council's Licensing Sub-Committee ahead of the bout taking place at 1:30am.
The former world heavyweight champions will finally step into the ring on 11 December at the Principality Stadium in a unique set of circumstances.
Joshua and his camp were adamant that the fight would take place in the United Kingdom and got their wish, but promoter Turki Alalshikh and Netflix wanted to capitalise on viewing figures in the United States.
As a result, the workaround was to stage the main event bout in the early hours of Saturday morning, with ring walks expected to take place at 1 am.
It mean Wales' national stadium will stay open until after 3am after an extended curfew. But there has also been huge changes to alcohol rules confirmed as a result.
Although there were plenty of objections from local residents, special dispensation has been granted for fans to be served alcohol until 1 am.
Those in hospitality boxes will be able to drink until 3am, with councillors giving the green light for what has been described as a "big deal for the city" of Cardiff.