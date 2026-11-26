The Pittsburgh Steelers officially released four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday, just hours after he publicly criticized head coach Mike McCarthy during a live appearance on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show.”
What happened on live TV
The dramatic split followed the team’s decision earlier this week to bench the 42-year-old quarterback. During his interview, Rodgers claimed he learned about his demotion from tight end Pat Freiermuth rather than McCarthy.
Rodgers then unloaded on his longtime coach, accusing McCarthy of repeatedly falling asleep and snoring during team meetings, skipping game film sessions and missing team walkthroughs.
Rodgers also mocked McCarthy for mistakenly shouting “1-2-3 Packers” to break a halftime huddle during Sunday’s 19-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Pittsburgh stands behind McCarthy
Despite the explosive allegations, Steelers ownership and front office executives are standing firmly behind McCarthy. Addressing reporters after practice, McCarthy called the halftime slip an “embarrassing moment” caused by long hours and high emotions but he dismissed the rest of Rodgers’ claims.
McCarthy confirmed that benching Rodgers was his choice after the quarterback demanded control over offensive play-calling.
What comes next
With Rodgers out of the picture, backup Mason Rudolph will take over as Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback for Friday’s home matchup against the Denver Broncos.
Because the release occurred after the NFL trade deadline, Rodgers must pass through waivers. If no team claims him, the veteran quarterback will become an unrestricted free agent.