Three of Romania’s greatest sports icons, Nadia Comaneci, Ilie Nastase and Gheorghe Hagi, met with Pope Leo XIV during his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.
Accompanied by Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee President Mihai Covaliu and Ambassador George Bologan, the champions gathered to celebrate the “Nadia Comaneci Year,” marking 50 years since Comaneci scored the first perfect 10 in Olympic gymnastics history.
Symbolic gifts for the pontiff
Following the outdoor service, the trio greeted Pope Leo XIV personally and presented him with historic sports memorabilia. Football legend Gheorghe Hagi gifted a signed, number 10 national jersey from Romania’s 1994 Golden Generation.
Tennis great Ilie Nastase offered a wooden racket from 1976 alongside a signed portrait of the three athletes. Comaneci presented a Romanian national team tracksuit top and an LA 2028 Olympic cap signed by herself and her husband, former gymnast Bart Conner.
A moment of prayer and pride
The visit carried deep personal meaning for the athletes. Comaneci asked Pope Leo XIV to pray for her husband, Bart Conner, who missed the trip due to health issues. She described the Vatican visit as a true pilgrimage.
Meanwhile, Hagi called the meeting a great honor and a deeply emotional moment, expressing pride in representing Romania alongside his fellow sporting legends before the Catholic Church leader.