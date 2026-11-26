Prince Harry has been making headlines with his engagements since his return to the UK with his family in late August.
In a recent interview with the Daily Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex talked about rejoining the military to "serve" the country and also warned that the threat from Russia meant that "we should all be nervous".
Reacting to Harry's remarks, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting praised the "patriotic" Prince during an appearance on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
The UK Defence Secretary reacts to Prince Harry's remarks
"I'm always happy to talk to him about how we can work together, whether that's through his Invictus Games, which does a brilliant job supporting our veterans and giving them opportunities to take part in those amazing and inspiring competitive sporting events, but he does have experience to bring to bear," said Wes.
He added, "I thought the way in which he brought that experience to bear in helping take part in the national conversation, I thought was really welcome."
"And as I say, I salute the service he’s given to our country, and actually the service he gave to our country through that interview, talking about the threat environment, talking about his willingness and readiness to serve. I think that’s exactly the sort of patriotic spirit we're looking for."
Harry's comments came as he visited Ukraine last week, where he admitted that if needed, he will "100 per cent be there to serve my country alongside my fellow veterans and service personnel".
Prince Harry's military journey
The Duke served in the British Army from 2005 to 2015, rising to the rank of Captain. He joined the Blues and Royals in 2006 and was stopped from Iraq deployment for security reasons the following year.
Instead, he served two tours in Afghanistan. Before leaving operational service, he spent four weeks in April and May 2015 working with the Australian Defence Force, attached to different units.
Describing his military experiences in his 2023 memoir titled Spare, Harry said it gave him a purpose "greater than himself".