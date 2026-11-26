World football’s governing body, FIFA, has officially confirmed that it suffered a criminal cyberattack. On Thursday, November 26, the organization revealed that unauthorized individuals gained access to a limited set of personal and business information.
While FIFA did not state exactly when the breach happened or how many people were affected, insiders told Reuters that less than 0.1 percent of the organization’s total data was exposed.
How the attackers got in
Rather than breaking through a technical flaw in FIFA’s software, the attackers reportedly tricked their way inside by impersonating FIFA staff members.
A hacking group calling itself the Handsome Boy Hacking Club claimed responsibility for the breach on social media. Last week, the group posted screenshots online and boasted about stealing more than 12 gigabytes of internal documents.
According to the hackers, the leaked files include executive details, financial records, legal paperwork, and immigration documents, though FIFA has not verified these exact claims.
Sources also confirmed that files tied to FIFA’s scrapped World Cup commercial rights project were not touched.
Investigation underway
FIFA strongly condemned the theft and online posting of private data, calling it a serious violation of privacy. The organization is now working closely with law enforcement and cybersecurity authorities to investigate the incident and contain the damage.