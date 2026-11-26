The Diana Awards, a charity honouring Prince William and Princess Harry's late mother, is going into administration after 27 years.
Prince William's statement after the Diana Award setback
Reacting to the disheartening news, the Prince of Wales issued a statement, noting, "The Diana Award has recognised and encouraged thousands of young people who are changing the world for the better."
"I want to thank everyone whose dedication and hard work helped make that possible over so many years. W," he added.
According to the Daily Mail Royal Editor, Rebecca English, neither William nor Harry holds any position within the charity.
Following the set back, William is said to be "very sorry"; however, the future king believes that the legacy of his mother "continues in many forms".
A statement from the charity read, "It is with heavy hearts that we announce The Diana Award charity has been placed into administration, after independent advice made clear that the charity can no longer continue to meet its obligations."
"This is not the outcome any of us wanted. We thank everyone who has supported this charity over the years and, above all, the young people whose achievements have always been at the heart of it. Their achievements matter, and nothing about today’s decision changes that."
About the Diana Award
The Diana Award was established in 1999, and it celebrates young people who work to improve the lives of others.
Moreover, the charity also actively equips and empowers youth across the globe through dedicated school-based anti-bullying initiatives and professional mentorship programmes.