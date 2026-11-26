Princess Kate embarked on a surprise solo trip to Scotland, just days after her country home was targeted by burglars.
Kate, who is known as the Duchess of Rothesay within the Scottish borders, visited the Hugo Burge Foundation in Berwickshire on Thursday, November 26.
During her visit, the future queen learnt about the independent charity's work championing creativity and craftsmanship across the UK and met artists who are taking part in its residency programme.
For the outing, Kate rocked a black high-neck top and dark brown trousers. She also added a brown jacket to her outfit.
Upon arrival, the mother-of-three was welcomed by Lucy Brown, Chief Executive of the Hugo Burge Foundation.
The Prince and Princess of Wales' security breach
The outing came days after the Prince and Princess of Wales faced a break-in at Anmer Hall, located at Sandringham Estate.
Following the shocking security breach, two men were arrested and taken in connection to the burglary at the royal family’s Sandringham estate.
The men were reportedly accused of stealing six pairs of cufflinks, including a pair described as "the Duke of Edinburgh cufflinks", and clocks from the property. The exact value of these items remains unknown.
Moreover, it has been reported that following the break-in, the entire Royal Family has been placed under "red alert", as the firm undergoes an urgent overhaul of security arrangements.
Princess Kate's documentary
On the other hand, Kate is also set to release a new personal documentary called Heal, which follows Kate's completion of the Three Peaks Challenge and her cancer journey.
The film is set to premiere on BBC One on November 29.