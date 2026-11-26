Prince William and Prince Harry's uncle and the late Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, has made a heartfelt announcement hours after it was revealed that the Diana Award is going into administration.
On Thursday, November 26, the 9th Earl Spencer turned to his Instagram Stories to share that his wife, Cat Jarman, who he married in May 2026, has become a British citizen.
The announcement was accompanied by a snap of the archaeologist holding a rolled certificate and standing beside an official in front of the flag.
Born in Norway, Cat has long been based in the UK as a researcher, author, and presenter.
Charles shared the news just hours after Prince William issued a statement regarding the Diana Award, a charity honouring Princess Diana.
Prince William reacts to the Diana Award setback
Reacting to the charity going into administration after 27 years, William said, "The Diana Award has recognised and encouraged thousands of young people who are changing the world for the better."
"I want to thank everyone whose dedication and hard work helped make that possible over so many years. W," he added.
About Charles Spencer and Cat Jarman's romance
Charles and Cat first met in 2021 when the archaeologist visited his family seat, Althorp, to lead an archaeological excavation, where they uncovered evidence of a Roman villa.
They went on to work together on The Rabbit Hole Detectives podcast, and they confirmed their professional relationship had turned romantic by going public as a couple in October 2024.
Cat and Charles tied the knot on May 15 in a private ceremony in Arizona.
It marked Charles' fourth marriage; he wed Victoria Lockwood in 1989, welcoming four children before their split in 1997; he then married Caroline Freud in 2001, with whom he had two children during their six-year marriage; and he was married to Karen Gordon from 2011 to 2025, with whom he shares a daughter.