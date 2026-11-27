Quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze deliver when it mattered most, leading the Chicago Bears to a dramatic 39-35 victory over the Detroit Lions on Thursday at Ford Field.
The Thanksgiving Day win snaps Detroit’s six-game winning streak and pushes Chicago to 9-2, giving the Bears sole possession of first place in the NFC North.
Overcoming a halftime deficit
The Bears trailed 19-10 at halftime after giving up a late safety and a touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Sam LaPorta in the final 73 seconds of the second quarter.
Detroit’s offense piled up 549 total yards, led by running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns. Despite the Lions’ explosive ground attack, Chicago refused to fold in the second half.
A clutch connection seals the win
Williams kept the Bears alive with a poised performance, throwing for 345 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions.
After Chicago’s defense made a crucial fourth-down stop on Gibbs, Williams engineered a 13-play, 68-yard game-winning drive. He converted a tense fourth-and-1 with a designed run before finding Odunze in the end zone for the decisive score.
Odunze finished with six catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns, proving once again why their growing chemistry makes Chicago a legitimate contender.