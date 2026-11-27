The Philadelphia Eagles pulled off the largest Thanksgiving Day comeback in NFL history on Thursday, erasing a 21-point deficit to defeat the Dallas Cowboys 39-38 at AT&T Stadium.
Kicker Jake Elliott sealed the stunning victory by drilling a 59-yard field goal with just two seconds left on the clock.
Dallas dominates early
Dallas controlled the first half behind running back Javonte Williams, who scored three touchdowns to give the Cowboys a 28-10 halftime lead.
When Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey hit a 59-yard field goal in the third quarter, Philadelphia trailed 31-10 and appeared headed toward another loss.
Milton sparks the second-half rally
Despite losing star players Saquon Barkley and Dallas Goedert to injuries, Eagles quarterback Joe Milton refused to back down. Making just his third NFL start, Milton threw for 331 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns – three passing and one rushing.
Wide receiver DeVonta Smith caught 11 passes for a career-high 200 yards and two long touchdowns, while a blocked punt returned for a score by Kenny Moore II swung momentum firmly toward Philadelphia.
Dramatic final minutes
Down 38-36 late in the fourth quarter, Philadelphia’s defense forced a crucial turnover on downs when defensive tackle Ty Robinson sacked Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on fourth-and-1 with 55 seconds left.
Milton quickly moved the offense downfield, setting up Elliott’s booming 59-yard kick to complete an unforgettable holiday upset.