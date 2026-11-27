Meghan Markle showed off her smile in a surprise Thanksgiving clip, following her return to the UK in late August with her family.
On Thursday, November 26, Meghan's lifestyle brand, As Ever, shared a heartwarming clip of the mother-of-two for Thanksgiving, where the Suits alum could be seen transformed into a perfect host.
The Duchess of Sussex radiated charm in a white dress with puffed sleeves and a clinched waist.
She accessorised the look with gold jewellery and she wore her hair in a side part with subtle curls.
In the video shared by As Ever, Meghan was seen preparing the dining table with the brand's products.
Meghan then poured glasses of champagne before sitting on the edge of the table and sharing a laugh with someone off-camera.
"So much to be grateful for, starting with the people around our table. Thank you for making As ever part of yours. Happy Thanksgiving," the caption of the post read.
Thomas Markle Sr indictment
The surprise Thanksgiving update came days after it was reported that Meghan's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, was indicted on two counts of possession of child pornography.
Thomas Sr was arrested in Florida after federal agents discovered child sex abuse material in two LA-based storage units, which he had been renting since 2008.
If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on each count.
Moreover, Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, spent Thanksgiving in the UK for the first time since their 2018 wedding, after the couple moved their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to Harry's home country in August.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas plans
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Christmas plans were also seemingly confirmed by Harry during his appearance on ITV's This Morning, where he revealed that his wife's mother, Doria Ragland, will be joining the family in the UK for the holiday.
"It will probably be my wife [cooking]," he said. "My wife is very good in the kitchen, and so is my mother-in-law, so I'll leave that to them. Maybe gumbo, yeah, maybe turkey, maybe gumbo."
He added that Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, were "looking forward to snow".