Jennifer Lopez reunited with her 18-year-old twins, who returned home for Thanksgiving after leaving for college over the summer.
On Thursday, November 27, JLo turned to her Instagram account to share a carousel of clicks, featuring her family, as she revealed that Max and Oskar, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, were staying with her for the weekend.
While Max did not appear in the family photograph, Oskar could be seen sitting besides Jennifer with a matching pose.
"Woke up grateful in a house full of family, my kids sleeping down the hall, back home from college for the weekend," the caption of the post read.
Lip balm backlash engulfs Jennifer Lopez
The emotional reunion came days after Jennifer found herself neck-deep in trouble after unveiling $150 lip balm.
Jennifer's beauty brand, JLO Beauty, teamed up with Swarovski to release three limited-edition versions of its Beso Balm, featuring crystal-covered packaging.
The collection includes "The Dancer", an apple-flavoured balm, "The Singer", a cherry-flavoured version, and "The Star", which features a coconut-inspired flavour.
The shocking price tag for a small decorated lip balm pot has ruffled some feathers, which many on the internet have described as "tacky".
Jennifer welcomed her twins in 2008 with her former husband, Marc Anthony, three years before the couple went their separate ways.
She rekindled her romance with actor Ben Affleck in 2021, almost two decades after calling off their engagement, and they tied the knot in 2022 before separating two years later.