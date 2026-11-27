Henry Cavill has dished details into how he honored his partner Natalie Viscuso this Thanksgiving.
The Super Man lead turned to his Instagram account on Thursday, November 26, to offer fans a look into Thanksgiving dinner he prepared by himself to pay homage to his longtime girffriend's "herritage".
Henry shared a carousel of photos featuring him, and the "full on Texas theme" Turkey and sides he prepared for the dinner.
The series of photos was accompanied by a detailed caption, in which Henry shared the recipe while also offered insights into how he prepped the meal for his loved ones.
"Thanksgiving! One of the more enjoyable and terrifying American holidays," he noted.
The Enola Holmes actor went on to express, "Family, fun and food....but the food. Turkey pressure is no joke, especially when I decided to honour Natalie's heritage and go full on Texas theme with both Turkey and sides!"
Henry then shared the recipe of the Oak Smoked Spatchcock Turkey noting, "Dinner looked like this:"
"I did a wet brine for 24hrs, then an air dry for 12hrs in the fridge. I made a garlic and caramelised onion butter that I shoved under the skin, and I did a combo of Pepper and Garlic for the rub," the Man of Steel actor revealed.
He continued, "It took about 3.5 hrs to get to 155F in the breast then it rested for an hour whilst I finished the sides. Which were....Hatch green chiles creamed corn (the hatch didn't arrive from the Americas in time so I just used some other hatch like green chillies) Jalapeno Pecan Cornbread dressing (which, it turns out, is what stuffing is called when it ain't stuffed in le bird....cornbread was homemade the day before)"
"Smoked greenbean, and mushroom creamy casserole with crispy onions Garlic, cheese and caramelised onion mashed potatoes Jack Daniels glazed carrots Homemade Turkey stock gravy from my Spatchcock adventures the day before!" added Henry.
The Night Hunter actor admitted that "This was a serious cook to handle. All the crucial timings happen at once, and the fire on the smoker has to be managed carefully so that the Turkey doesn't die twice."
"It wasn't easy, but it was really rewarding. Miraculously everything worked.... I didn't let anyone talk to me for 5 hours straight, but it worked! A few good lessons learned, but really just thankful to be able to cook for my family, and make it feel a little more Texas for my Natalie." he added.