Marius Borg Høiby has landed a new job in a surprise move amid ongoing house arrest.
The 29-year-old, who was sentenced to four years in prison in June for several offences, including rape and violence against a former partner, began work as a carpenter this week.
As per Norwegian outlet TV2, Marius is allowed to work within court-ordered restrictions.
His lawyer, Alexander Greaker, shared that Queen Mette-Marit's son started work this week and that his first day went "very well".
Explaining more, he continued, "We don't want anyone to visit him at work. It's an important part of his rehabilitation. Høiby is happy about it."
Marius has been placed under house arrest at Skaugum Palace and remains under electronic monitoring after nearly 20 weeks in custody.
Security breach at the Norwegian palace
The job update came weeks after it was reported that an intruder broke into his home in a shocking
According to Se og Hor, on November 6, an intruder forced entered Marius's home, which is located just a few hundred metres from Queen Mette-Marit and King Haakon's main house, shortly after midnight and began banging and kicking the door before gaining access.
He pushed Marius, who forced him outside and phoned the police, with officers arriving a minute and a half later.
Notably, Marius Borg Høiby is Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship, and he is not in the line of succession.
He was just four when his mother married the then-Crown Prince of Norway.