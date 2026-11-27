The world is celebrating Robert Pattinson as he has been announced as the next James Bond, but his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, is said to have her own concerns.
Robert – who has been dating Suki since almost eight years now and shares a daughter with her, bagged the highlight anticipated and sought-after role in Hollywood, earlier this month.
The announcement sent a wave of excitement among his fans, who wholeheartedly approved Robert as the next 007. However, the surprising announcement has reportedly unlocked one of the biggest fears of his ladylove.
Although, Suki is equally happy and proud of Rob, she fears that this new milestone can once again put their marriage plans in jeopardy.
‘Suki’s so pleased for Rob. She knows what a big deal Bond is and she’s incredibly proud of him, but she’s also worried, because she’d really been hoping they could finally get married,” an insider told Heatworld.
They went on to share, “Suki thought they could actually get round to planning it. Then Bond came along and suddenly everything’s up in the air again. If Rob ends up making three or four films, he could be busy for the next 10 years. Suki doesn’t want to be waiting that long to get married.”
“She’s disappointed. She thought they were finally going to have some time for themselves,’ added the source.
The insider further explained that, "she wants nothing more than a big white wedding with all their friends and family there. It’s every girl’s dream."
"She thought they could start planning after Batman, but now it’s been pushed back again because of Bond. She’s beginning to wonder whether it’ll ever happen at all," they added.