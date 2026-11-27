Jay-Z has opened up about his surprising bond with legendary boxer Muhammad Ali.
During a roundtable conversation discussing the new Prime Video sports drama The Greatest, the rapper was asked if he spent any time with Ali before he passed away in 2016.
"Yeah, for some reason he always wanted to punch me in the face. It was great. It was fantastic. Anytime he saw me... he put his hand on my chin," Jay-Z quipped.
He added, "Ali was my first hero. My house was fill of music and sports. We watched the Wide World of Sports and the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat and it seemed like Ali was on every weekend."
Highlighting his admiration for the legend, Jay-Z said, "His audacity, his nerve, what he stood for and his fearlessness. I have so much respect for who he was and what he meant to us."
The music mogul was also asked if there was something about Ali that inspired his career, to which he responded, "Just do what you believe is right... You're not going to be right all the time. That conviction is a major thing that I take from Ali to this day."
The three-time world heavyweight boxing champion died in June 2016 following a three-decade journey with Parkinson's disease. Moreover, The Greatest was released on Prime Video on November 4.
Meanwhile, Jay-Z is gearing up to perform during the Super Bowl LXI halftime show.