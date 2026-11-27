The Buffalo Bils beat the Kansas City Chiefs 13-10 in a rainy, low-scoring NFL Thanksgiving showdown at Highmark Stadium on Thursday night.
Kicker Tyler Bass won the game as time expired, drilling a 57-yard field goal in cold, wet conditions to push Buffalo’s record to 10-1.
Kansas City dropped to 8-3, hurting its chances for the top playoff seed in the AFC.
Rain slows down star quarterbacks
Heavy rain and slippery turf made passing nearly impossible for both star quarterbacks. Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for just 81 yards and tossed two red-zone interceptions. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished with 174 passing yards and zero touchdowns.
Instead of big aerial plays, the game became a physical battle on the ground. Buffalo running back James Cook carried the offense with 117 rushing yards and a touchdown on 32 carries.
Special teams decide the finish
Kansas City briefly took a 10-7 lead in the third quarter on an Emmett Johnson rushing score, ending Buffalo’s streak of 46 straight drives without allowing a touchdown.
Bass tied the game at 10-10 in the fourth quarter with a 54-yard kick, while Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker missed from 46 yards.
With under 30 seconds left, Buffalo deflected a Kansas City punt and returned it to the Chiefs’ 39-yard line. That set up Bass for his dramatic 57-yard game-winner, sealing a gritty holiday victory for Buffalo.