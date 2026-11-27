Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has publicly defended his former head coach, Mike McCarthy, following recent accusations made by quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Speaking to reporters after Dallas’s Thanksgiving Day loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Jones dismissed claims that McCarthy lacked focus or caused internal problems during his time in Texas.
Jones rejects recent accusations
The controversy began earlier this week when Rodgers – who was recently released by the Pittsburgh Steelers – claimed on “The Pat McAfee Show” that McCarthy used to fall asleep during team meetings.
Jones who employed McCarthy from 2020 to 2024, stated that his experience with the coach was the complete opposite.
“I never saw anything” matching those claims, Jones said, adding that he never had a single issue with the Cowboys organization. He praised McCarthy as “one of the finest people around football” and credited him with having a strong command of the offense.
A look back at Dallas
Jones also revealed that he actually wanted McCarthy to stay in Dallas. Despite the two sides failing to agree on a new contract after the 2024 season, Jones noted that he offered McCarthy at least one more year to remain as head coach.
During his five seasons with the Cowboys, McCarthy posted a 49-35 regular-season record and led the team to three straight 12-win seasons before taking a year off and joining Pittsburgh in 2026.