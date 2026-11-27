Charles Spencer's fourth wife, Cat Jarman, has finally secured her British citizenship after having decades-long ties with the UK.
On Thursday, November 26, Cat confirmed the news on her Instagram account with a snap of herself with the 9th Earl Spencer.
"Today, after 26 years of living in England, I officially became a British Citizen!" penned the archaeologists.
She continued, "I’m keeping my Norwegian citizenship too, but for the first time since moving here in 2000, I'll now be allowed to vote. It feels lovely to be a proper part of the country that’s become my home!"
The post came hours after Charles himself revealed the news on his own Instagram Stories, where he revealed that Cat has "became a British citizen today!"
Born in Norway, Cat has long been based in the UK as a researcher, author, and presenter.
About Charles Spencer and Cat Jarman's romance
Charles and Cat first met in 2021 when the archaeologist visited his family seat, Althorp, to lead an archaeological excavation, where they uncovered evidence of a Roman villa.
They went on to work together on The Rabbit Hole Detectives podcast, and they confirmed their professional relationship had turned romantic by going public as a couple in October 2024.
Moreover, Cat and Charles tied the knot on May 15 in a private ceremony in Arizona.