Catherine, The Princess of Wales has announced her new role in an exciting personal update just days before Carol Concert.
Almost six months after her visit to The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, Kate has become the Patron of the charity, which helps people with serious illness.
In a heartfelt message released on Kensington Palace's official account on Friday, November 27, the future Queen not only acknowledged the foundation's efforts, but also expressed her delight on the new patronage.
Sharing photos from her visit in June this year, Kate wrote, "During my visit to The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, I saw first-hand how exceptional care extends beyond treatment alone."
She continued, "When people face serious illness, it is often the compassion, relationships and support that surround them which help sustain hope and resilience through the most challenging times."
"The Christie’s commitment to caring for the whole person, alongside its world-leading clinical expertise, makes it an extraordinary place," added Catherine.
Before concluding her message, The Princess of Wales expressed, "I am delighted to become Patron and look forward to supporting the remarkable people who make such a difference to the lives of patients and their families every day. C."
This announcement from Kate Middleton came just days before hosts her annual Together at Christmas Carol concert at Westminster Abbey on Friday, December 11, 2026.