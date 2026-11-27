Backstreet Boys are gearing up for their return to the UK next year!
On Friday, November 27, the boyband announced that they are returning to the UK in June 2027, with four exclusive concerts scheduled at London's O2 Arena on June 8, June 9, June 11, and June 12.
This will mark their first performances in the country in almost five years.
Titled Into The Millennium - Homecoming: Live in London, the four June dates will be the band's only UK appearance in 2027 and will form part of the O2's 20th anniversary celebrations.
Sharing a promotional clip, the O2 arena's social media account penned, "We promised you a celebration out of this world for The O2's 20th birthday."
Announcing the shows, the American pop group, comprising Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson, stated they are thrilled to continue celebrating their hit 1999 album Millennium following a successful 10-show European residency in Dusseldorf.
Backstreet Boys' London tickets
It has been reported that tickets will first be made available through the Backstreet Boys Army Fan Club pre-sale on December 1, ahead of the general sale opening at 12 p.m. on December 4 via the band's official website.