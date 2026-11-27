King Charles' distant cousin has been banned from driving after being caught drunk while driving for the second time.
Simon Bowes-Lyon, 40, was nearly double the alcohol limit when he was stopped by police in the centre of Forfar, a town in Angus, Scotland, on November 5.
The 19th Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne was caught in East High Street driving a Suzuki car with 42 mics of alcohol despite the legal limit being 22 mics.
Bowes-Lyon, a convicted sex offender, has now been banned from driving for three years.
He was given 28 days to pay a £500 fine and £20 victim surcharge imposed by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Simon Bowes-Lyon's connection to the Royal Family
The multimillionaire, who is Queen Elizabeth's first cousin twice removed, was banned for the mandatory minimum three-year period as he has a previous identical conviction within the past ten years.
He is a great-great nephew of Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother.
According to Sheriff Martin-Brown, the 40-year-old's latest driving ban would be reduced by nine months if he paid for and completed a driver rehabilitation course.
In February 2021, Bowes-Lyon was jailed for ten months after being convicted of sexually assaulting a woman at his ancestral home and was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years.