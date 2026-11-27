Prince Harry is expected to head back to the US soon for a major engagement ahead of Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas Markle Sr.’s arraignment.
Just two days after Meghan’s estranged dad indicted on two federal counts of possessing child sexual abuse material, on Tuesday November 24, 2026, inside sources are claiming that Harry might fly to America for the engagement of his longtime friend, Nacho Figueras’s son Hilario Figueras.
"Nacho and his family have been an enormous part of Harry's life for nearly two decades, so Hilario's engagement is the kind of milestone he would naturally want to celebrate,” noted the insider.
“Harry has watched the children grow up, and there is a genuine closeness between the two families. If celebrations take place in America, it would make sense for Harry to try to attend,” they added.
While another source claimed that "With so much attention focused on his difficult relationship with William, an occasion like this would offer Harry something entirely different – a chance to enjoy a happy family gathering surrounded by people who have remained loyal to him.”
“The Figueras family has consistently supported Harry through some of the most challenging periods of his life,” they added.