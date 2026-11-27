The Prince and Princess of Wales' country home, Anmer Hall, was targeted by two burglars earlier this week, and now new information about the men involved has been revealed.
Fresh details about the royal intruder
As reported by the Daily Mail, one of the two alleged burglars is a small boat migrant who made his way to Britain three times over the past four years.
Arilen Ndoci, 32, is believed to have arrived by crossing the Channel in a small boat.
He and fellow Albanian national Mirgen Doku, 34, are accused of breaking into Anmer Hall in Norfolk and stealing six pairs of cufflinks and a clock from William and Kate's home.
The Home Office has described the pair as being in Britain illegally and with no immigration status.
On Wednesday, November 25, 2026, the men were charged with entering a dwelling with intent to steal, as well as trespassing on a protected site.
Prince William, Princess Catherine and their children George, Charlotte and Louis were not present at Anmer Hall during the shocking incident.
The 10-bedroom property, located on King Charles' royal estate, was gifted to the Prince and Princess of Wales by the late Queen Elizabeth II following their 2011 wedding.
Moreover, it has been reported that following the break-in at Anmer Hall, the entire Royal Family is on "red alert", as the firm undergoes an urgent overhaul of security arrangements.