Duchess Sophie is behind the wheel during her surprise visit to a thrilling event.
The 61-year-old prominent member of the royal family attended the annual Duchess of Edinburgh Competition at RAF Wittering in Peterborough on Thursday, November 26th, 2026.
During the prestigious event, Her Royal Highness surprised fans with her unusual attire, ditching the glam for a camouflage jacket and black cargo trousers.
She also tested her driving skills, as the Duchess took part in the racing competition among the finalists.
The mom of two additionally tried her hand at archery as she was in a sporty spirit throughout the noble occasion.
Buckingham Palace also shared a glimpse of her heartfelt tour to Peterborough, as King Charles's office stated, "Ready, set, race!"
"At RAF Wittering, the Duchess of Edinburgh has joined military personnel from across the UK and Canada for the annual Duchess of Edinburgh Challenge," they added.
The statement continued, "The event brings together military units associated with The Duchess, for an upbeat day of camaraderie, competition and challenges, from archery to go-karting."
As the Duchess's new photos garnered attention on social media, fans flocked to the comment section.
Fans reaction on Duchess Sophie's new attire
One said, "She’s wonderful!! Our #SuperSophie driving a kart today at The Duchess of Edinburgh competition! Love this."
"WOW! She is good!" another noted.
While a third said, "The most beautiful kart driver you’ll see today is our #SuperSophieDuchess Sophie is behind the wheel during her surprise visit to a thrilling event."
What is Duchess of Edinburgh Competition?
For the unversed, the Duchess of Edinburgh Competition is an annual inter-service military tournament that brings together British and Canadian armed forces units affiliated with Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.
The royal competition was established in 2008 as The Countess of Wessex Cup; the tournament was renamed in 2023 to reflect Sophie's title as Duchess of Edinburgh.
Notably, the motive behind the competition is to connect personnel from units where she holds honorary roles, such as RAF Wittering, The Lincoln and Welland Regiment in Canada, 5th Battalion The Rifles, the Corps of Army Music, and Queen Alexandra's Royal Army Nursing Corps.