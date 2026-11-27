Lesley Saweard, who garnered fame after playing Christine Barford on the BBC Radio 4 soap opera The Archers, has passed away at the age of 92.
The iconic actress, who embraced the role of Christine Barford for 66 years, died after a short illness.
Saweard joined the BBC Radio 4 soap in 1953 and remained a fixture of the long-running programme until her retirement in 2019, with the exception of a six-year break between 1962 and 1968.
Lesley Saweard's volunteer work
Besides acting, she was a longtime volunteer with the Lincoln & Lindsey Blind Society, where she helped produce audio versions of local newspaper for people with sight loss.
The charity paid tribute to Saweard following her death, describing her as one of the first readers to join its Louth Talking News team.
In a statement, the charity noted, "Lesley was one of our first readers in the Louth Talking News team and had been a volunteer at the Lincoln & Lindsey Blind Society for 17 years."
"Previous to this, she was a valued Trustee and contributed her extensive knowledge for the benefit of the society. She will be sorely missed by us all for her friendship and professionalism," it added.
Before finding fame on The Archers, Saweard initially trained as a teacher but continued to pursue her passion for performing through her local amateur dramatic group, Playgoers.
One of her roles was Portia in Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice.
Her time on the programme also brought romance.
Shortly after joining the cast, Saweard met fellow actor Geoffrey Lewis, and the pair tied the knot in 1956.
They went on to have a son and a daughter together, remaining married until Lewis died in 1997.
Following his death, Saweard left London and returned to her home in Louth.