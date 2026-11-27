Jada Pinkett Smith has given fans a peek at her lavish decorations for the 2026 Thanksgiving a few days after the estate fire.
On Thursday, November 27th, the Girls Trip actress took to her Instagram account to pen a heartfelt note for her fans and chosen ones to personally thank them for the blessings they poured into the actress's life.
"Preparing for Thanksgiving dinner at the family abode," Jada began her caption as she celebrated the Day of Thanks with her close pals.
She continued, "I am on bended knees bowing before the grace, blessings and miracles provided by the Great Supreme. May we all have the sight to witness how we are held every single day by Divine Love."
"Happy Day of Thanks to you all, and may you, your families and loved ones continue to be lifted and showered by the gifts of grace from the Highest. They may not always show up how we want them to, but they are there," the Madagascar starlet added.
Jada Pinkett Smith also shared a lavish Thanksgiving preparation glimpse, as she flaunted the giant space organised with small white chairs and tables, and large pumpkins in the corner.
How did fire catches at Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's home?
This update came after her mansion in Calabasas, California, caught fire, which she shares with her husband, Will Smith.
A fire broke out on the 23rd in a storage shed on the roughly 150-acre property owned by Will and Jada Smith.
A 911 call came in around midnight, and a spokesperson for the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff's Station told the media, "No one was hurt. The fire was accidental."
According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fire started in a barn and was extinguished in less than an hour.
Since when the couple has been living at their Calabasas estate?
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been tied to their Calabasas, California compound since 2010, when construction on the mansion was completed after they bought the 150-acre land in 2003.
The Men in Black actor purchased the 150-acre property in 2003, and building wrapped up in 2010.