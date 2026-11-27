Eight-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez announced Friday that he will retire from professional motorcycle racing at the end of the 2026 season, just five days after securing his record-equaling eighth premier-class title.
The 33-year-old Spaniard will make his final appearance at the Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday, bringing an end to a career that has seen him equal Italian legend Giacomo Agostini's record of eight titles in MotoGP's premier class.
"It is official. Marc Marquez has decided to retire from MotoGP, and the 2026 Valencia Grand Prix will be his final race as a professional rider and with the Ducati Lenovo Team," Ducati said in a statement.
The announcement came as Friday's opening practice session began at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, with Marquez preparing for his final race on home soil in Spain.
Marquez secured his eighth MotoGP world title by finishing eighth at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Nov. 22.
He has won 10 world championships across all classes, including titles in the 125cc category in 2010 and Moto2 in 2012.
The Spaniard made his MotoGP debut with Honda in 2013, winning six premier-class titles before a series of serious injuries disrupted his career.
He joined Gresini Ducati in 2024 before moving to Ducati's factory team in 2025, returning to championship-winning form with consecutive MotoGP titles in 2025 and 2026.
His retirement comes despite signing a contract extension with Ducati in June that would have kept him with the team through the end of 2028.
Ducati said Marquez would provide further details about his decision at a press conference scheduled for 12.15 pm local time (1115GMT) at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.
The Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday will mark his final race as the reigning MotoGP world champion.