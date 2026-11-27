Lana Del Rey has sent the internet into a frenzy!
The Born to Die hitmaker took to her Instagram account to unveil the heartfelt surprise on the 2026 Thanksgiving with an unexpected surprise.
On Thursday, November 26th, Lana Del Rey, 41, shared insights into her personal life with the new statement.
"Sending love to absolutely everyone today. Thinking of the history of our country and trying to energetically honour so many of the early traditions and culture of the people who were first on this beautiful land," the Summertime Sadness crooner revealed.
She continued, "My heart is always with you. Also grateful to my family who have continued to spend time together for our gatherings, old and new. It’s the glue that keeps me together in this crazy game we call life. Hope we can find one thing to feel grateful for."
About Lana Del Rey's upcoming albums
Lana Del Rey, who tied the knot with alligator tour guide husband, Jeremy Dufrene, on September 26th, 2024, additionally revealed that she is currently working on her two surprise music albums.
She described the albums as centered on internal dialogue, reflection on the past three years and questions about lessons learned and timing.
The musician also described them as an unusual pairing that traces her perspective from when she first announced the project four years ago to her current view on her relationships, happiness and success.
She added that the physical editions had been a significant part of the work, saying the copper plates alone took half a year to make.
Lana Del Rey might give an update on her personal life as she hinted at her personal life.
The Grammy nominated musician last released studio album is Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.