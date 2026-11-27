Kate Middleton has shared a new message amid the Prince William- Meghan Markle cold war.
The Princess of Wales, who is reportedly set to become Queen as King Charles III prepares for abdication, released another promotional video just a few days before her upcoming documentary, Heal, premieres.
Catherine gears up to release new documentary, Heal
On Friday, November 27th, Catherine said navigating "any long-term illness" is a lonely road in a new video message.
"Through this documentary, The Princess hopes to help others navigate diagnosis, recovery and life beyond cancer and transform access to holistic cancer care which supports wellbeing, resilience and quality of life during and after diagnosis," Her Royal Highness captioned her post.
The future Queen consort added, "All funds received through the documentary’s distribution have been directed to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity to help people living with and beyond cancer. To support, visit www.royalmarsden.org/princessofwales."
Heal is slated to be released in the United Kingdom on Sunday, November 29th, one month before King Charles III’s Netflix documentary, The Trust.
Prince William plans to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles
This update came after a royal report suggested that Prince William's reckless move towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has left the Duchess of Sussex screaming.
Earlier this week, insiders revealed that the Prince of Wales plans to strip Prince Harry, his wife, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, of their royal titles once he ascends to the throne.
For the unversed, the Sussexes have retained their royal titles despite stepping down as working royals in 2020.
After the escalating reports, a royal commentator, Carole Malone, spoke out over the future King's move, saying that Meghan Markle would be distraught if the eldest son of King Charles removed their royal titles.
"There will be screaming at a house in the Cotswolds. You'll hear them banging their heads off the wall because this couple have without doubt monetised the titles," the royal tipster revealed on The Royalist podcast.
However, neither Prince William nor Catherine has addressed these ongoing speculations.