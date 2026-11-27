Legendary Buzzcock drummer Phil Barker left this world too soon!
On Friday, November 27th, Page Six revealed that the key member of the British punk band Buzzcock peacefully died at the age of 65 on Saturday, November 21st, 2026.
The band confirmed his tragic death in a sombre statement, leaving music lovers and the internet in shock.
"We’re saddened by the news of the passing of our longtime drummer Phil Barker. He died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, on the Isle of Wight, after a five-year battle with cancer," they added.
The grieving band members, including Steve Diggle, Danny Farrant, and Chris Remington, with Mani Perazzoli, continued, "Phil joined the band alongside bassist and childhood friend Tony Barber in 1992, backing Pete Shelley and Steve Diggle."
Further reflecting on the deceased artist's life, they noted, "He was integral to our success throughout that era, and left the band in early 2006. Just good memories. He will be missed."
How did Buzzcock form?
Buzzcocks formed in Greater Manchester, England, around 1975–1976 when college students Pete Shelley (Peter McNeish) and Howard Devoto (Howard Trafford) teamed up after bonding over music and seeing the Sex Pistols.
Howard Trafford posted a notice at Bolton Institute of Technology looking for musicians to play The Velvet Underground's "Sister Ray," and fellow student Peter McNeish answered.
The English punk rock band Buzzcocks are best known for their iconic 1970s singles, most notably Ever Fallen in Love, With Someone You Shouldn't've.
Phil Barker is survived by his wife, Deb (also referred to as Debbie).