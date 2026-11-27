The US Air Force's (USAF) flagship cloud computing platform has been hacked, people with knowledge of the incident have said.
According to Sky News, one source has told Reuters that the hack of Cloud One, one of the US military's biggest cloud platforms, "is a big deal.”
It could put a large amount of sensitive tactical, personnel and logistics data at risk.
The intrusion was discovered within the past month or so during work to upgrade the system, with the discovery causing disruption across the platform, two of the sources said.
It is not clear who was behind the hack, how deep the intrusion went or whether any data was stolen.
In a statement to Reuters, the Air Force said it "does not comment on the security posture, vulnerabilities or operational status of specific networks and systems."
The statement added, "We continuously take prudent measures to protect department (of the Air Force) information, systems and mission capabilities."
Cyber Command, the US military's cyber force, has been called in to examine the impact, one of the sources said.
Launched in 2017 as a one-stop shop for the Air Force's IT needs, Cloud One combined the resources of four operators, Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Alphabet, to power scores of applications, including ones that manage personnel data and pay or logistics and maintenance.
Among them are the Air Force's Cloud-Based Command and Control, which collates air defence radar and other data feeds from across the US, and the Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System, which tracks bombs and missiles across more than 200 USAF locations around the world.
Among the work disrupted by the hack was the migration of back-office applications to Cloud One, a longstanding military priority.
Updates to applications already running on Cloud One were blocked, leaving Air Force personnel unable to apply fixes just as a new batch of serious software vulnerabilities has been disclosed across the technology industry.